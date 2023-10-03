How to do viral AI yearbook photo trend 

The AI yearbook trend has been taking over the internet, which lets you imagine how you’d look if you graduated from a 90’s high school. Here’s exactly how to do it.

AI has continued to dominate trends across social media with new ingenious filters and apps going viral every week.

Whether it be Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, or TikTok, it has been hard to avoid AI images and videos appearing over your social media feeds.

In a new AI photo trend, the popular AI app EPIK has brought out a yearbook AI image generator that is taking over the internet, including your favorite celebrities, by storm.

How to use the AI yearbook photo trend app

Please note that although the application required to generate your AI photos is free, in order to get your AI yearbook images, you would need to choose a payment option and follow the steps below.

First download the EPIK AI Photo Editor app (available on iOS and Android) Select “AI Yearbook” tab Upload 8-12 selfies of yourself. Select your gender. Choose a payment option: the “Standard” option is $5.99 for 24 hours and the “Express” option is $9.99 for two hours. Select “Create Yearbook Images.” Edit your images with filters, frames, and backdrops. Select “Process” to finalize your image generation.

That’s it, now you just have to sit and wait for up to 24 hours, depending on your payment option.

Be sure to choose or take selfies that show your face clearly in good lighting, with nothing covering your face, such as caps, hats, or glasses.

Better results have also been given by selecting photos of yourself with a diverse range of expressions and angles.

Another thing to note is that the AI yearbook feature may be delayed due to them stating: “a rapid increase in users using the service,” where EPIK encourages users if they receive this message to “try again later.”

That’s it, now it’s up to you to choose your best selfies to upload and try the AI yearbook trend for yourself.