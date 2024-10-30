CoD players claim “sweaty” Black Ops 6 has no place for casuals

Most Call of Duty players have welcomed Black Ops 6 with open arms, but some fans feel that the game is too punishing for casuals.

Black Ops 6 has been rather well-received by the community. While the selection of launch maps has come under fire, the actual gunplay and the addition of omnimovement have been widely praised for completely changing how each match feels.

Yet, not everyone is completely sold, as more casual players have claimed that the new movement has made Black Ops 6 inaccessible to those with less time to play.

A post from Reddit user ‘Sxzen’ kickstarted the debate, as they claimed that “it feels like this game has no casual players and it’s exhausting.”

“EVERY SINGLE GAME I face the biggest tryhards that you’ve ever seen in your life. Every player has 100% accuracy, watching their killcams feels like spectating a pro player that makes a living of COD,” the OP continued. “I have to play at 100% focus, on the edge of my seat every game to barely go positive.”

They also mentioned that most enemies they come up against use techniques like drop-shotting, jumping around corners, and use “omnimovement to perfection.”

Plenty of others agreed and shared their own experiences of overly “sweaty” lobbies in Black Ops 6.

“Yeah CoD is no longer a just sit back and have fun game, either you sweat your ass off non-stop or you’re staring at the death screen the whole time,” said one reply. Another agreed: “SBMM thinks that cause we know how to point and shoot that we want to be playing against dolphin-diving, YouTube-meta-loadout-using psychopaths.”

One of the most popular arguments was that skill-based matchmaking, combined with the extra mobility of omnimovement, was to blame for the tougher lobbies they were experiencing.

However, there were also those who disagree and argued that Black Ops 6 isn’t sweatier, it’s just giving players a fair challenge based on their ability.

“I hate to break it to you OP, but you’re not casual,” said one reply, referring to their 1.5 K/D. “You won’t be paired with casuals, because at that K/D you aren’t one.”

“So what do you want? Do you want to just dominate and everyone else is worse than you?” asked another.

There’s no denying that the new movement has raised the skill gap slightly, but it’s worth mentioning that these kinds of complaints about SBMM emerge every year. Plus, we’re still early on in Black Ops 6’s lifecycle, so players may find themselves in more evenly matched lobbies as the seasons go by and they invest more hours in the game.