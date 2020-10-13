Shroud stunned after logging into his old childhood RuneScape account - Dexerto

Twitch icon Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek was shocked after logging into his childhood RuneScape account and discovering that the game was not at all as he remembered it.

The former CSGO pro was taken back upon finding a way to log into his account that he created at the young age of nine or 10, and just how little he had actually accomplished in-game.

After the Canadian pulled up his inventory for the old account, his eyes wandered from side-to-side and top to bottom before he let out a disgusted groan.

“That’s it?!” he cried, clearly unhappy with his younger self. “That’s all I’m worth? That’s all I managed to achieve at the age of 10?”

Looking at shroud’s inventory, there’s nothing noteworthy that stands out with most of the available slots not even taken up by items.

“That’s it?” he groaned again before eventually turning to the denial phase of his cycle.

Not before long, shroud wondered why he had so little in his inventory. “I don’t believe this is all I have,” he continued. “There is no way this is all I managed to accumulate when I played that long ago.”

Eventually, the stunned Grzesiek pulled up his quests to see if he had completed anything cool and much to his chagrin, he didn’t even finish Monkey Madness.

This all said, as it turned out, shroud didn’t really play that much on the account, having a mere 42 days listed in his profile info.

“I was quite literally 10 years old!” he cried after his viewers called him a ‘casual.’ “16 plus years ago is when this thing was made!” he added, noting that the account was older than some of his fans.

“I was nine or 1o years old,” he continued. “Give me a break, okay?!”

With all of his disappointment, it just goes to show that sometimes we remember games, such as RuneScape, more fondly than they actually deserve to be or think we accomplished way more than we did.

In any case, shroud still has way more games to play as his casual content pursuit continues.