Fans pay their respects after Shroud reveals his father died

Popular streamer Shroud has shared with fans the tragic news that he lost his father to lung cancer.

Michael Grzesiek, better known as ‘Shroud’ online, is a popular streamer, YouTuber, and former professional gamer. He started off as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player and earnt the nickname “The human aimbot” for his insanely good aim.

He took to Twitter today on August 12 to share with fans the heartbreaking news that his father had passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

“He always supported me, got me into gaming, and helped shape my love for games specifically FPS (first-person shooter),” Shroud wrote. “Rest in peace papa Shroud.”