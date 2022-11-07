Selena Gomez responds on TikTok after kidney donor Francia Raisa seemingly shades her

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Selena Gomez took to TikTok to defend herself, following her kidney donor Francia Raisa’s comment about Taylor Swift being her only friend in the industry.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Selena revealed that she struggled to make friends with people in the entertainment industry.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she told the outlet. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

Soon enough, fans started speculating that the singer’s comments were a dig against her friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa.

In response, Francia reportedly commented “Interesting” on an E! News Instagram post that highlighted Selena’s remark about Taylor being her “only friend in the industry.”

She has since deleted the comment, however, fans also noticed that Francia doesn’t follow Selena on Instagram anymore.

Selena Gomez responds following Francia’s reaction

Following Francia‘s reaction, Selena responded to the situation, by commenting on a viral TikTok video that highlighted the issue.

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she wrote in the comments of content creator Stephanie Tleiji (stephwithdadeets)’s video explaining the perceived drama.

Despite her apology, many viewers still expressed their disappointment with Selena, criticizing her for not “acknowledging” her donor, and claiming she pressured her friend into donating her kidney.

Francia and Selena have been friends for nearly 15 years, and the actress donated her kidney to the singer in 2017, after she needed a transplant due to her battle with lupus.

In 2021, Francia posted about the process of kidney donation on her Twitter, and in an Instagram post, though the latter has been deleted.

Although Selena spoke about receiving a kidney in the Rolling Stone interview, she made no mention of Francia being her donor, which sparked feuding rumors between the two.