Roman Atwood reveals just how broke he really was before starting YouTube

Long-time YouTuber Roman Atwood has revealed just how much money he had in the bank when he first started his channel. And, he had a bit of motivation to share with viewers.

38-year-old Roman Atwood began his first YouTube channel in 2009, being one of the first creators on the website to be able to turn content creation into a full-time job.

Since then, his channel ‘Roman Atwood Vlogs’ has received over five billion views and has grown to over 15 million subscribers at the time of writing.

During a March 31 video, Atwood revealed what his bank account looked like when he first started growing his channel — and had a bit of motivation for aspiring YouTubers.

Roman Atwood reveals bank statement

Beginning the video, he said: “This is going to be a weird vlog, it’s not even a vlog — it’s a video. I have things I want to talk about, some real things. I want to start off with motivation for you though.”

He then goes on to mention that he found a bank statement from when he first began his YouTube channel, showing how much money he had in the bank while he was posting his now-iconic vlogs once a week.

Roman showed the statement on screen, displaying that he had started the month with $157 — and ended with just $30.

(Topic starts at 1:30 in video)

Now, Roman Atwood has built up a bank account and brand that we can comfortably say is worth millions of dollars — pretty large growth from where he started 13 years ago.

After showing his bank statement, the YouTuber included his signature motivational comments.

“30 bucks in my bank account, doing what I like to do,” he explained. “If I can climb out of a 30 dollar bank account, then anyone can. I found something I love and was passionate about and kept doing it. You gotta love what you are doing, let the money and success be the bonus. ”

