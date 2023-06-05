Roman Atwood under fire for “transphobic” comments during podcast

YouTuber Roman Atwood is under fire for comments he made about transgenderism during the May 31 episode of his podcast with wife Brittany Atwood.

Since creating his YouTube channel in August 2013, Roman Atwood’s videos have been popular with fans of all ages.

He launched a self-named podcast in April 2022 alongside his wife Brittany, with the most recent episode on May 31 sparking backlash.

Roman and his wife are under fire for a clip of them making what many have called “transphobic” comments, which went viral on Twitter.

In the clip, Roman and his wife were talking about the ongoing controversy with Bud Light using trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“If you’re gonna use a female, why not use a female that was born a female, that’s capable of birthing children and raising them,” Roman said. “Bud Light would thrive if they did that. What’s the agenda? Why? If I was a woman, I would be pissed.”

“I’ve seen people comparing the transgender women to like, doing blackface. It’s literally making fun of women.”

Users quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the video, with one user saying they find it “extremely hurtful.”

“Happy Pride everyone. This man seriously with a straight face said what he said. F**k Roman Atwood,” one replied.

“This is so hurtful to watch. As a long-time fan of Roman who promotes acceptance and positivity, this rubbed me so wrong I am so disappointed in you guys,” a second person replied.

A third user commented: “shocked about Roman Atwood wtf. so comfortably and publicly being homophobic and transphobic?? and during pride month on top of that?”

Neither Roman nor his wife Brittany have responded to the backlash since it began to go viral, but we’ll update this article if they do.

In April, Dylan Mulvaney made a return to TikTok, and addressed some of the controversy that had spiralled out from the Bud Light campaign.