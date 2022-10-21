The Rock answers MrBeast’s ‘rock, paper, scissors’ challenge with huge donation

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

In response to a rock, paper, scissors challenge from MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pledges a huge donation to charity.

The Rock is making the rounds yet again this year with press interviews because of the release of his newest film, Black Adam.

Centered around the origins of the classic Shazam antagonist, Black Adam stars The Rock in what’s being billed as a new day for the future of DC films.

When popular YouTuber MrBeast caught up with the action star, though, The Man in Black had a different type of challenge to face.

MrBeast’s game against The Rock ends in a wholesome way

MrBeast recently interviewed Dwayne Johnson and challenged the former wrestler to a game of rock, paper, scissors.

The rules were simple, if The Rock won, MrBeast would donate $100,000 to any charity of his choice. Victory didn’t come easy for either of them, especially since the actor didn’t instantly pick “rock” as anticipated.

After two tied games, the Black Adam star promised to match the $100,000 donation if MrBeast won the contest. He held true to his promise, too.

MrBeast came out on top in the third round, as The Rock actually went with “rock,” thus losing to the YouTuber’s “paper” move. In the end, both pledged $100,000 to the charity of The Rock’s choosing – the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The wholesome exchange went live on MrBeast’s YouTube channel earlier today, October 21, and has already garnered more than 430,000 views.

Renowned for his philanthropic efforts, Dwayne Johnson has long worked hard to give back to the community.

Notably, he founded The Dwayne Johnson ROCK Foundation 15 years ago, opening up a platform designed to enrich the lives of children with medical disabilities and disorders.

His and MrBeast’s donation to Make-A-Wish will undoubtedly work to further that mission.