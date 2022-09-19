MrBeast claims copycat YouTubers are “getting out of hand” stealing his ideas

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has called out fellow YouTubers who have been copying his content to pull in the views.

MrBeast has enjoyed huge success on YouTube throughout 2021 and 2022. Having hit the 100 million subscriber milestone, he’s also broken records with his mind-blowing content, one of his most memorable being his Squid Game IRL recreation.

So, it’s no surprise that various YouTubers have also been wanting to get a taste of the action in the hopes of getting half the success that MrBeast has achieved.

However, various creators have been taking the opportunity to copy MrBeast’s content completely which has become increasingly frustrating for the 24-year-old.

MrBeast calls on creators to stop copying his content

On September 18, MrBeast shared his response after a fan Louis-Philippe Papineau voiced their annoyance over seeing more and more YouTubers copying MrBeast’s content formula.

“I’m so tired of MrBeast copycats,” they tweeted. “We’ve all been there, we’ve all [tried] it. But now it’s time to move on […] Keep in mind, it’s perfectly fine to copy others when we start, this is how we create our own identity.”

MrBeast agreed adding that the situation was starting to get “out of hand” even for him.

Well-known for his various good deeds, MrBeast has given a hand to multiple up-and-coming YouTubers by sharing advice to help their popularity grow. But, many have just gone ahead and copied his style in order to get viewers which has been increasingly worrying for YouTube creators like TommyInnit.

One famous MrBeast copycat incident back in 2019 involved his fellow YouTuber Morgz as the two fought a long feud over who was stealing whose content.

MrBeast certainly isn’t struggling to hit the viewership numbers every time he posts a new video. However, given the length of time and the amount of money he spends to create them, it’s no doubt frustrating to see other creators copying his signature style.