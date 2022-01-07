TikTok hit ‘Fancy Like’ was one of the most downloaded songs in 2021

Walker Hayes’ viral country hit ‘Fancy Like’ had a hugely successful year, and has been named the second best-selling digital song in the US for 2021 according to MRC data.

Music has always been a central part of TikTok, with so many videos including viral songs or ‘sounds’ as they are referred to on the app.

While songs that are already popular outside of the platform often end up being popular on TikTok as well, sometimes it’s the huge viral power of the community that can blow a hit up in a huge way.

That was the case for country singer Walker Hayes, when his song ‘Fancy Like’ went viral after posting a video of him dancing to the track with his daughter in June 2021, a clip that has over two million likes.

It has now been revealed that according to MRC data, Hayes’ country hit was the second best-selling digital song of the US in 2021.

An impressive 499,000 downloads puts him behind music sensations BTS and their track Butter, which had 1.89 million. However, he also sits ahead of the group’s song ‘Permission to Dance’ which is in third place.

Other huge hits on the list include Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ and Masked Wolf’s ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ which was also a huge hit on TikTok, making Hayes’ achievement an impressive feat.

Since its release on June 4, the music video on YouTube has garnered a whopping 59 million views, proving just how popular the song has become thanks to TikTok.

His mention of a popular Oreo shake in the song even led to Applebee’s bringing back the drink, in yet another example of the app’s viral power.

Although the hit has been out for a while now, it’s constantly gaining traction as fans continue to listen to the catchy tune and use it in their own videos on TikTok.