Rich Campbell files $3.6M defamation lawsuit over sexual assault allegations

Former OTK co-founder Rich Campbell has filed a defamation lawsuit over sexual assault allegations that led to him leaving the internet entirely.

Back in December 2022, former Twitch streamer Rich Campbell was hit with allegations of sexual assault by fellow creator Azalia Lexi and several others.

He quickly resigned from his position as OTK co-founder and left a note on his Twitter/X page revealing that he would address the allegations soon — only to go completely MIA for the following months.

Article continues after ad

On January 4, 2024, YouTuber Henry Resiliant uploaded a video revealing that both Rich and Azalia have filed lawsuits against each other with Campbell’s being a defamation lawsuit to the tune of $3.6 million.

Article continues after ad

Rich Campbell files lawsuit against Azalia Lexi

On December 4, 2023, Azalia Lexi filed a lawsuit against Rich Campbell claiming he sexually assaulted her and that she wants the suit to be handled in front of a jury.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Just days later, on December 13, Campbell filed a counter-suit that includes defamation, several contract violations, and emotional distress. His lawsuit asks for $3.6M in damages towards his reputation and career.

Article continues after ad

On top of it being a lawsuit against Lexi, Campbell’s filing is also targeted at other women who alleged that Rich assaulted them.

None of the parties — Rich, Lexi, or any of the other women involved — have commented publicly about the lawsuit and likely won’t due to legal reasons.

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep you updated as the legal situation continues to evolve, but in the meantime, you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.