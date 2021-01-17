Minecraft YouTuber Quackity hits massive milestones on two channels in same day - Dexerto

Streamer and YouTuber Quackity has managed to hit two huge follower milestones in the same day, reaching four million subscribers on his YouTube channel and two million followers on his Twitch.

The past year has seen creators who have been around on YouTube for a while experience an abrupt surge in popularity, scooping up a whole new wave of fans and participating in various types of new content that sends these creators viral.

In particular, the streamers participating in the Dream SMP – a multiplayer roleplay Minecraft server – have experienced a huge boost from the massive project, and are seeing unprecedented numbers on social media thanks to the dedicated fanbases involved.

The rise of Quackity

One such creator is 20-year-old Quackity, real name Alexis, and while he’s been around on YouTube since 2013, has found a new boost in popularity, in part due to the Dream SMP and collaborations he’s done with other hugely popular creators.

In a satisfying turn of events, on January 17 Quackity managed to hit two major milestones on separate platforms, showing just how much his platform is growing.

The creator reached four million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘Quackity,’ and two million followers on his Twitch channel ‘QuackityHQ.’ On Twitter he wrote, “to hit these two goals in one day means the world to me, thank you guys so much.”

To hit these two goals in one day means the world to me thank you guys so much pic.twitter.com/YYnhiZG3SA — Quackity (@Quackity) January 17, 2021

His fans were of course delighted, and along with many popular creators sent congratulations Quackity’s way. Fellow members of the Dream SMP including Tubbo and Karl Jacobs wrote some messages, along with several other streamers.

SO PROUD OF YOU BABY BOY — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) January 17, 2021

HUGE CONGRATZ BIG Q — Tubbo (@TubboLive) January 17, 2021

LOVE THIS FOR YOU 💜 — Classify (@Class) January 17, 2021

Quackity joined the Dream SMP back in August and has since played a key role in many of the significant events in the roleplay server’s timeline, much to his fan’s entertainment.

He has also collaborated with some huge creators like KSI and MrBeast, and got over nine million views for his video with them as part of his ‘Discord’s Got Talent series.

Hitting these milestones is a huge achievement, and hitting them on the same day has been double the excitement for Quackity and his fans, both new and old.