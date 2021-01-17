 Minecraft YouTuber Quackity hits massive milestones on two channels in same day - Dexerto
Quackity hits two massive milestones on two channels in the same day

Published: 17/Jan/2021 17:08

by Georgina Smith
Quackity in an Insta photo next to the YouTube and Twitch logo
Instagram: Quackity

Streamer and YouTuber Quackity has managed to hit two huge follower milestones in the same day, reaching four million subscribers on his YouTube channel and two million followers on his Twitch.

The past year has seen creators who have been around on YouTube for a while experience an abrupt surge in popularity, scooping up a whole new wave of fans and participating in various types of new content that sends these creators viral.

In particular, the streamers participating in the Dream SMP – a multiplayer roleplay Minecraft server – have experienced a huge boost from the massive project, and are seeing unprecedented numbers on social media thanks to the dedicated fanbases involved.

 

The rise of Quackity

One such creator is 20-year-old Quackity, real name Alexis, and while he’s been around on YouTube since 2013, has found a new boost in popularity, in part due to the Dream SMP and collaborations he’s done with other hugely popular creators.

In a satisfying turn of events, on January 17 Quackity managed to hit two major milestones on separate platforms, showing just how much his platform is growing.

The creator reached four million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘Quackity,’ and two million followers on his Twitch channel ‘QuackityHQ.’ On Twitter he wrote, “to hit these two goals in one day means the world to me, thank you guys so much.”

His fans were of course delighted, and along with many popular creators sent congratulations Quackity’s way. Fellow members of the Dream SMP including Tubbo and Karl Jacobs wrote some messages, along with several other streamers.

Quackity joined the Dream SMP back in August and has since played a key role in many of the significant events in the roleplay server’s timeline, much to his fan’s entertainment.

He has also collaborated with some huge creators like KSI and MrBeast, and got over nine million views for his video with them as part of his ‘Discord’s Got Talent series.

Hitting these milestones is a huge achievement, and hitting them on the same day has been double the excitement for Quackity and his fans, both new and old.

Small Twitch streamer left in tears after huge 40k raid from Botez sisters

Published: 17/Jan/2021 6:27

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Botez Sisters Small Streamer Raid
Andrea Botez / Alexandra Botez

The BlockChamps chess tournament ended with a wholesome bang after Alexandra and Andrea Botez let the champion, Sapnap, pick a small streamer to raid. The five-viewer stream then jumped to 40,000 instantly.

It’s easy to think of streaming as a lucrative source of income, and it can be. However, everyone has to start somewhere. Small streamers often pull single to double-digit numbers at best.

But the community is wholesome at times. You’ll often see prominent streamers host or ask their viewers to raid other people’s channels, especially if they have hardly any views.

It’s happened many times before, but it happened again at the end of the BotezLive BlockChamps chess tournament.

The Botez Sisters play chess on Twitch
Instagram: missbotez
The Botez sisters are chess geniuses and highly-entertaining streamers.

Alexandra and Andrea Botez hosted the tournament on their channel. It was a success from start to finish, with tens of thousands of viewers along the way. But when it wrapped up, they asked the winner, Sapnap, to pick a small streamer to raid. 

“We want to do something nice for somebody out there,” said Alexandra. “So, we want to raid a small streamer after this. But we want to let you pick who, and we’ll make sure chat spams ‘Sapnap Raid.’

“We can go and make somebody’s day after this,” she added. “We’ll give you some time to think of who you want to raid.” Sapnap was all for it. He looked through Twitch to find an unsuspecting streamer, and he picked the perfect candidate.

The lucky streamer was one named TheQuadRat. He only had five viewers at the time. But once the raid started, it wasn’t long until he ended up with more than 40,000. It was a shock to his system, and he got a bit emotional.

“Thank you so much for the raid! Holy sh*t man!” he said. “Nah, dude. I’m about to cry. Nah, dude.” He repeated that multiple times in disbelief. Then, he took his headset off, cupped his hands over his face, and had a wholesome cry. 

“I can’t believe it,” he said once he finally managed to collect himself. “Holy sh*t. I’m sorry. This is insane. I’m sorry. This is insane.”

TheQuadRat didn’t suspect a thing. His emotional reaction was priceless, and the situation helped produce one of the most wholesome moments so far in 2021.

It’s impossible to know whether it will have a long-term impact on his viewership numbers, but that’s beside the point. The main goal was to make his day and give him a moment that he’ll never forget.