Canada to recall Prime Energy drink due to ‘excessive’ caffeine levels

Prime Energy, an energy drink promoted by YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI, is being pulled from Canadian shelves due to an overload of caffeine content.

With 200 milligrams of caffeine per serving, Prime Energy, not to be confused with Prime Hydration, exceeds the Canadian caffeine limit of 180 milligrams per serving and has now been recalled by Health Canada.

Prime Energy is a favorite among the influencer duo’s young fan base but has drawn scrutiny of late from various health authorities due to its high caffeine content.

The drink’s rising popularity has also caught the attention of U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, who recently labeled Prime Energy as a “serious health concern.”

Responding to the allegations, a Prime Hydration representative said its energy drink, which comes with a warning label that it is “not recommended for children under 18,” contains a comparable level of caffeine to other competitors.

For reference, a regular can of Monster Energy contains 160 mg of caffeine, and a standard Red Bull has 80 mg of caffeine.

This incident follows reports that emerged of a child in the UK experiencing a cardiac episode after consuming Prime Energy. The UK version of the drink contains a lower caffeine content at 140mg per 12oz serving, which is still above typical soft drink caffeine levels but under Canada’s permissible limit.

Prime Energy’s founders could perhaps avoid the recall by stocking and distributing the UK version of the energy drink in Canada. This change in distribution would adhere to Canadian caffeine limits and prevent future recalls.

Prime Hydration

While the Prime Energy recall is currently underway, Health Canada recommends a daily caffeine intake of 2.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight for those under 18.

Given Prime Energy’s high caffeine content, nearly six times that of a can of Coke, the risk of potential health issues such as heart problems, anxiety, and digestive issues, particularly in young adults and children, remains a concern.

Neither KSI nor Logan Paul have addressed the situation at the time of writing. We’ll be sure to update you here should that change.