Police warn shoppers about Starbucks Stanley cup internet “scams”

After the Starbucks Winter Pink Stanley cup flew off the shelves, police are now issuing a warning of re-sale and online scammers.

Stanley fans entered the new year with two new Quencher 40-ounce tumbler releases — one of which was the Starbucks Winter Pink Stanley.

Though Starbucks struggled to keep their exclusive Stanley cup on the shelves, as locations were given a limited amount, many people have seen it being sold online by re-sellers.

However, police have issued a warning to Stanley fanatics, saying they should be aware of online scammers selling fake Stanleys for a cheaper price.

Police warm Stanley buyers of fraudulent social media ads

The Starbucks Winter Pink Stanley sold in stores for $49.95. However, many people have re-sold their Starbucks Stanley on sites like eBay.

Not only that but there are people trying to profit from the popularity of the exclusive Starbucks Stanley, taking to the internet to create fake websites full of faux Stanleys.

These particular sites are selling their fraudulent Stanley cup for a cheaper price, making buyers believe that there are still some available despite Starbucks locations having sold out almost immediately.

To follow up on the scam, the Morton Grove Police Department in Chicago issued a warning on Facebook saying, “Beware of tricky websites using the brand’s popularity. Shady websites pretending to offer discounts on Stanley cups have been found to be scamming shoppers.”

The post continued, “If you purchase a cup through a shady website, your personal information may be compromised and your money… gone.”

The police department then gave steps on how to avoid such a scam, saying that shoppers should especially watch out for social media ads.

