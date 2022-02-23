Pokimane urges Twitch fans to stop voting for her at streamer award shows

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has won numerous awards during her years-long stint at the top of Twitch. However, she doesn’t want the recognition anymore, urging fans to stop voting for her at award shows after nominations in The Streamer Awards show hosted by QTCinderella.

As far as awards go for streamers, Pokimane has nearly won — or at least been nominated — for them all. However, the Twitch star doesn’t want the ‘formal’ recognition anymore.

On February 22, Pokimane took time on her stream to push her fans towards the next generation of streamers by telling them to vote for everyone but her in the Valorant category of QTCinderella’s viewer-voted “Streamer Awards”.

“I didn’t really talk about it much yesterday because honestly, you guys can go vote for everybody except me,” she stated.

In total, Pokimane has a following more than three times the size of the other three nominated Valorant streamers combined. Her mammoth nine million followers — one of the largest on Twitch — beats out Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An (1.6M), ‘QuarterJade‘ (839K), and ‘Punz‘ (1.4M).

It’s a nice gesture to avoid what could have been a complete washout.

While following sizes are not everything in an awards category, considering these are viewer picked, it’s a clear advantage to bring a following this size with her into the proceedings.

No stranger to awards shows, Pokimane has been nominated for Shorty’s, Streamy’s, Esports Awards and Canadian Game Awards. Expressing her opinion on the process, she said awards shows have been a strange experience for her over the years.

“I have always felt weird promoting [award shows]. Ever since I won the Shorty Awards, I just kind of stopped promoting award shows because most of the larger ones… I don’t want to get too into it, but I think they’re weird,” she claimed.

Top dogs in entertainment industries have shared similar opinions in the past – just look at Seinfeld expressing the same in the late 2000s.

However, Pokimane did have good words for The Streamer Awards, run by Twitch royalty QTCinderalla: “QT’s [award show] is just run by her. It’s for the community, by the community, and so that is one that I like.”

Despite telling fans to not vote for her, Pokimane didn’t show any disrespect for the nomination. She expressed her gratitude, but she’s just keen to let the next batch of up-and-coming streamers eke out their own time in the virtual spotlight.

“I do appreciate it a lot and I am flattered that anybody voted for me. But you don’t need to. If anything, I think it’s more hype when people get their first award or whatever.”