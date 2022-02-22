Twitch treamer awards 2022: How to vote & nominees – xQc, Amouranth, shroud, more

Twitch streamers MayaHiga and QTCinderella are running their own Streamer Awards in 2022, with some of the top names being celebrated for their contributions and content. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, and how you can vote.

After weeks of nominations being made by viewers, voting is open to select your winner across 27 different awards, with a huge array of games, genres, and streamers ready to celebrate.

With an in-person show on Sunday, March 13 for nominees and top influencers to attend, here’s how you can vote for your favorites.

The Streamer Awards nominees

These are some of the biggest awards and nominees for them, though you can check out the awards website to find a full list of awards.

Advertisement

Best Battle Royale streamer

NICKMERCS

ImperialHal

Aceu

LuluLuvely

Best VTuber streamer

Nyanners

Veibae

IronMouse

CodeMiko

Best ASMR streamer

Foxenkin

Amouranth

SkepticalPickle

Katrine

Best IRL streamer

Hachubby

RobCDee

Jinnytty

JakeNBakeLive

Best Variety streamer

MoistCr1tikal

Ludwig

DisguisedToast

Valkyrae

Best Content Org

OfflineTV

OTK

100 Thieves

NRG

Stream Game of the Year

Minecraft

Apex Legends

Valorant

GTA V

Gamer of the Year

Tenz

iiTzTimmy

Aceu

shroud

Streamer of the Year

Sykkuno

Mizkif

xQc

Ludwig

Legacy Award

Scarra

Sodapoppin

Pokimane

summit1g

There are several other awards, including the likes of best Valorant and GTA RP streamers, covering just about every corner of the streaming space.

How to vote in The Streamer Awards

Here’s how you can vote for your favorite creators in The Streamer Awards:

Head over to the Streamer Awards website. Log in with Google to submit your form. Scroll down and make your selections. Finally, select ‘Submit All’ to submit your votes.

Voting closes on March 6, so make sure to get your picks in as soon as possible.