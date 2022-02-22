Twitch treamer awards 2022: How to vote & nominees – xQc, Amouranth, shroud, more

Twitch streamers MayaHiga and QTCinderella are running their own Streamer Awards in 2022, with some of the top names being celebrated for their contributions and content. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, and how you can vote.
After weeks of nominations being made by viewers, voting is open to select your winner across 27 different awards, with a huge array of games, genres, and streamers ready to celebrate.
With an in-person show on Sunday, March 13 for nominees and top influencers to attend, here’s how you can vote for your favorites.
The Streamer Awards nominees
These are some of the biggest awards and nominees for them, though you can check out the awards website to find a full list of awards.
Best Battle Royale streamer
- NICKMERCS
- ImperialHal
- Aceu
- LuluLuvely
Best VTuber streamer
- Nyanners
- Veibae
- IronMouse
- CodeMiko
Best ASMR streamer
- Foxenkin
- Amouranth
- SkepticalPickle
- Katrine
Best IRL streamer
- Hachubby
- RobCDee
- Jinnytty
- JakeNBakeLive
Best Variety streamer
- MoistCr1tikal
- Ludwig
- DisguisedToast
- Valkyrae
Best Content Org
- OfflineTV
- OTK
- 100 Thieves
- NRG
Stream Game of the Year
- Minecraft
- Apex Legends
- Valorant
- GTA V
Gamer of the Year
- Tenz
- iiTzTimmy
- Aceu
- shroud
Streamer of the Year
- Sykkuno
- Mizkif
- xQc
- Ludwig
Legacy Award
- Scarra
- Sodapoppin
- Pokimane
- summit1g
There are several other awards, including the likes of best Valorant and GTA RP streamers, covering just about every corner of the streaming space.
How to vote in The Streamer Awards
Here’s how you can vote for your favorite creators in The Streamer Awards:
- Head over to the Streamer Awards website.
- Log in with Google to submit your form.
- Scroll down and make your selections.
- Finally, select ‘Submit All’ to submit your votes.
Voting closes on March 6, so make sure to get your picks in as soon as possible.