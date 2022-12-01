Pokimane panics as Apple Watch almost leaks her address live on Twitch

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’ Apple Watch had a mind of its own during a recent broadcast, nearly leaking her address to thousands of live viewers by accident.

Pokimane is one of the biggest stars on all of Twitch, and being such an icon of the platform, she’s garnered tons and tons of hardcore fans that watch all of her streams.

While it’s incredible that she’s built such a huge audience, there also comes those superfans whom the 26-year-old would ultimately like to avoid sharing too much personal information with to protect her personal affairs. Especially considering Pokimane revealed she had a stalker who apparently found her address.

During a recent broadcast, she avoided a near disaster when her Apple Watch started speaking aloud, which could’ve very well spilled private info.

YouTube: Pokimane Pokimane has over 9.3 million followers on Twitch.

Pokimane’s Apple Watch nearly reveals personal info

Poki was live on November 26 when she was showing her viewers one of her Spotify playlists.

As she rattled off each of the songs on the playlist, her Apple Watch caught something she said and started talking, asking her if she wanted to play another song or a radio station.

The watch speaking aloud sprung Poki who instantly reached for it and said, “Shut the f*ck up please! That scared me so much. That was my Apple Watch. Like, who the f*ck asked you?!”

She continued, “Stuff like this frightens me so intensely because you know how people try to trick your Alexa and stuff to say your address? It freaks me out.”

Luckily enough, the Apple Watch didn’t leak her address or reveal any information regarding her location.

Although, for future streams, Poki might want to tuck away her smart watch given that it seems to have a mind of its own at times.