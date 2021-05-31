Pokimane explains why it would be hard dating a big Twitch streamer - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys told Mizkif why she would personally find it difficult to date a fellow streamer who was constantly working.

With over 7.8 million followers, Pokimane is among the most popular creators on Twitch, and is constantly providing a range of content to her fans, from gaming to even taking part in OTV’s take on a hot tub stream as part of the ongoing meta.

As Pokimane is so prominent in the public eye of the streaming world, many fans and viewers have become curious about the star’s dating life.

That includes fellow streamer Mizkif, who asked Pokimane about her dating preferences while they were streaming.

Advertisement

“Do you think you could ever date a streamer? That’s a big streamer?” Mizkif asked.

“It depends,” Pokimane responded. “They would have to have a lot of social experience and a high EQ (emotional intelligence.) I don’t think I could date someone where streaming is their life. You know?”

Read More: Asmongold defends Dream after admitting to speedrun cheating

She went on to say: “What I’m trying to say is I’ve found that a lot of people that stream a ton don’t have a ton of social experience because they’ve spent so much of their lives playing games. Which can be okay, but if you’re still spending all of your time just streaming, it’s a little bit tough.”

Advertisement

However, she did elaborate on the fact that this issue doesn’t necessarily lie exclusively with streamers. “But it’s the same for kind of any job,” she said. “If someone is just working constantly and their work overtakes their life, it’s hard to be in a relationship with someone like that.”

It seems as though Mizkif identified with Pokimane’s description of a busy streamer, as he let out a quiet “whoops” after she’d finished explaining her dating preferences.