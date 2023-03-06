Podcast hosts hit by car while filming inside coffee shop

A couple of podcast hosts on TikTok have shocked fans after revealing a car ran into the coffee shop they were filming at, hitting them in the process.

With over a billion monthly users on the app, it’s pretty common for TikTokers worldwide to share the latest wild event to happen in their lives.

For Alexsey and his podcast host, their story involves getting hit by a car.

On March 5, 2023, Alexsey uploaded a video showing the aftermath of an SUV ramming into the coffee shop while they were filming inside, hitting them in the process.

Podcast hosts shock fans after they were hit by car

In the video, Alexsey shows the SUV sitting outside of the shop while the windows are lying on top of the seats he and his podcast co-host were in just minutes earlier.

“My friend Nathan and I were recording a podcast for his channel, and we just got hit by a car,” he said.

The rest of the video shows the two influencers talking to various staff members and other customers before moving outside, presumably so they could talk to the police.

After tons of viewers asked to see a clip of the accident, Alexsey uploaded it in a reply to the original video.

In the hours since both uploads went viral, they’ve amassed over 16 million views combined.

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation, with almost 20k people flooding the comments on both videos.

“Your friend should definitely get checked out,” one worried user replied.

Another commenter said: “THE WAY U CAUGHT IT ON VIDEO IS CRAZY.”

A third viewer questioned the cement poles outside of the shop that is meant to prevent accidents like this: “Arent those cement posts designed specifically to, idk, prevent exactly what happened.”

Luckily it appears that both Alexsey and his friend are okay, with his friend presumably getting checked out after taking the brunt of the impact during the incident.

