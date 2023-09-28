Uber driver goes viral after comforting grieving passenger 

An Uber driver has gone viral on TikTok after he experienced a heartbreaking moment when a grieving mother said he reminded her of her son who had passed away.

Thanks to social media, a whole range of somewhat unbelievable happenings during Uber rides have been caught on camera and shared online by drivers.

Whether it be passengers being kicked out for canceling their trips mid-journey, or the driver themselves getting revenge on customers by eating their food, they typically go viral for something going wrong.

For TikToker James Bade this was quite the opposite. The Aussie Uber driver was able to capture a heartfelt moment when two Uber passengers left his car and thanked him in an emotional exchange.

Uber driver shares emotional moment with grieving mother

He shared the footage to TikTok, titled “This job makes me cry sometimes,” as it soon went viral.

The video starts with the Australian Uber driver parking his car as he arrived at the two passenger’s desired location, as it seemed like a typical drop-off.

One of the passengers left the vehicle and thanked him, and the female passenger then took his hand and said: “You know what? Look after yourself, You’re a champion.”

As the two are shown going to walk away, the woman then decides to knock on Bade’s window, who soon winds it down.

“I lost my son last year, and you remind me so much of my son,” she emotionally revealed, he then leaned over to give her a hug, where she kissed him on his forehead and they said their goodbyes.

Thousands have shown their heartwarming appreciation in response.

Many couldn’t quite keep it together as they mentioned how they cried watching. “I’m bawling, I had to pull over and cry after that,” one responded.

“Thank you for giving her that minute. Sometimes I feel like people don’t wanna listen to my dad and it makes me so sad,” another added.