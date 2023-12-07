Photographer slams Taylor Swift’s Time cover as “equivalent of a saltine cracker”

An anonymous photographer took to Twitter/X and viciously slammed Taylor Swift’s Time cover.

Everyone in the world is talking about it: Taylor Swift is Time’s 2023 Person of the Year.

Swift earned the distinction through sheer ingenuity on the road, in the theater, and in the studio. But she’s not out of the woods yet, especially with Reputation (Taylor’s Version) looming large.

With all the success, there are bound to be naysayers. A photographer on Twitter/X came out of the woodwork to blast Swift’s Time cover, and they didn’t hold anything back.

Twitter: taylorswift13 Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour

Anonymous photographer compares Taylor Swift’s Time cover to a “cracker”

An anonymous photographer known only as IPodMacbook claims to “work on the photo team of a similarly large media company” as Time magazine.

“Let me just say this shoot has not been deemed a success,” they add in in their initial post.

The subsequent thread dissects every creative decision, from the lighting choices to Swift’s hairstyle, all of which he says are “completely derivative of Annie Leibovitz’s portrait of DiCaprio with swan but executed terribly,” he says about the first cover showing Swift with her cat Benji.

“Also the Lego hand? Like what is this photo supposed to be.”

IPodMacbook goes on to analyze the other covers.

On the second, Taylor Swift stretches her arms up and over her head. The pop star also wears a sparkling top, reminiscent of “Marilyn Monroe,” the user notes, “derivative of her shoots with Avedon, except those photos are mainly sad.”

“Just poorly executed really,” they add.

Regarding the third cover, IPodMacbook doesn’t mince their words. They blast the photo as reeking of “the corporate client over involving themselves” and “stripping all style from the image” that results in “the photographic equivalent of a saltine cracker.”

It’s yet unclear who could be behind the posts, as the user “removed anything identifiable about myself” from their page.

Taylor Swift has not made a public statement, and it’s unlikely she will. Knowing her, she’ll just shake it off.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.