Taylor Swift pulls ‘You’re Losing Me’ from Midnights vault

Pop superstar Taylor Swift released “You’re Losing Me,” a song from the Midnights vault.

On Midnights, Taylor Swift sang about being the “Anti-Hero” and doing “Vigilante Shit.” It was her most lavender-haze-filled record to date, showing that she still had plenty of creative muscles to flex.

The record opened with 1.5 million units in its first week back in 2022 and has neared 2.5 million total traditional copies as of July 2023.

Alongside Spotify Wrapped, on which she is the most streamed artist, the singer treats fans with a previously unreleased song from Midnights.

Wikimedia Commons, Paolo V Taylor Swift performing on her Eras Tour

Swift drops “You’re Losing Me” from Midnights vault

“You’re Losing Me,” previously only released on special CD editions, now finds its way onto streaming.

“Um ok this is unreal?” Swift posted on Instagram, thanking fans for streaming her songs over the past year. Named Spotify’s Global Top Artist of 2023, she considered the distinction “truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me,” she wrote.

“We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious,” she continued. As a way to thank her most loyal fans, she finally listened to those begging her to release the new song on streaming, and November 29 is that day.

“I’m getting tired even for a phoenix, Always risin’ from the ashes,” she sings over pulsing production. “Mendin’ all her gashes / You might just have dealt the final blow.”

The release of “You’re Losing Me” comes after a career-defining year for Swift. In addition to her blockbuster world-trotting Eras Tour, the singer-songwriter broke box-office records with her accompanying tour film.

