PewDiePie finally chimes in on Colleen Ballinger’s “cringe” ukulele apology

YouTube star PewDiePie has finally given his verdict on Colleen Ballinger’s viral ukulele apology, slamming the video as “weird,” “cringe,” and even calling the creator a “narcissist.”

In summer 2023, longtime YouTuber Colleen Ballinger (AKA Miranda Sings) came under fire after she was met with a plethora of allegations accusing her of inappropriate behavior toward her young fans over the years.

In response to the ordeal, Ballinger uploaded a ten-minute long video to YouTube, in which she acknowledged that her legal team had advised her not to say anything about the situation publicly — but “realized that they never said that I couldn’t sing.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She went on to belt out a now-viral ditty about the “toxic gossip train” of “misinformation” spreading about her, claiming she had taken “accountability” for her behavior and explaining that she wasn’t trying to be “creepy,” but describing herself as a “weird aunt” who “was just trying to be besties with everybody.”

YouTube: Colleen Vlogs Colleen Ballinger spoke out about the allegations against her – or rather, sang about them – in a video that was lambasted across the internet.

PewDiePie slams Colleen Ballinger’s “painful” ukulele apology

Months later, Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie (formerly YouTube’s most-subscribed creator) officially offered his response to Ballinger’s infamous response video… and he had a lot to say about it.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t watch this video,” he admitted. “It’s too cringy. I can never make it past the one-minute mark. …this is painful. I can’t do it.”

Article continues after ad

He went on to speculate that Ballinger is holding comments underneath her video for review to possibly combat negative replies after one of his comments asking for a “Spotify link” to the song wasn’t showing up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’s the kind of thing where at some point she should have realized, this is f*cking weird,” he continued. “Just like at some point she should have realized, you know what, maybe I shouldn’t whip out a ukulele and sing — but I guess some people just don’t have that.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 1:10)

The YouTuber went on to call out Ballinger for “narcissism,” calling her behavior toward her fans “creepy” despite her supposed intentions.

Article continues after ad

Overall, PewDiePie sarcastically scored Ballinger’s video as a 10/10 “peak” apology video, seemingly baffled at her bizarre response to the situation.

PewDiePie himself is no stranger to making apologies in reaction to controversies, but he’s managed to avoid criticism over the years after moving to Japan with his wife, Marzia, recently welcoming his first child into the world in July.