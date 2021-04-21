PewDiePie starts trending on Twitter for most wholesome reason - Dexerto

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg randomly started trending on Twitter on Wednesday, April 21, and while fans immediately worried that something was wrong, it actually turned out to be for an incredibly wholesome reason.

Pewds is one of the biggest names on the internet, with over 100 million subscribers on YouTube, and with that popularity comes its fair share of both love and criticism.

So, when he randomly starts trending on social media for no apparent reason, you never quite know what you’re going to get from him.

Fans were left pleasantly surprised when they saw the reason, though, with a very heartwarming video setting his fans off.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, PewDiePie got married to long-term girlfriend Marzia, and fans have come to love the strong relationship between the two as much as they love PewDiePie and his content.

Read More: PewDiePie throws shade at David Dobrik again

The basis for his name trending on April 21 is actually a video of the two of them together, in very normal circumstances but looking utterly adorable.

As seen below, PewDiePie fan Sophia posted this video of them, with Pewds running the vacuum around the house while Marzia holds on to him, standing on his feet and wrapping her arms around his neck in a warm embrace.

pewdiepie and marzia are so adorable this is all i want in life pic.twitter.com/gyP7ZSQMOy — ️️sophia (@suhwoii) April 21, 2021

So far, the video has picked up over 125,000 views within four hours of being posted (figures correct at the time of writing), as well as thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets and comments.

Advertisement

It goes without saying that Pewds’ fans are loving the video, sharing it in their droves and responding by saying how much they enjoy it.

It’s not all been positive for PewDiePie of late though. Earlier in April 2021, FaZe Rug called him out for mocking his anti-bullying video.