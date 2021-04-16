FaZe Rug calls out PewDiePie for mocking anti-bullying video: "I think he might hate me" - Dexerto

Popular influencer FaZe Rug has released a response to YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, after his anti-bullying video caught flak from the Swedish content creator.

FaZe Rug is a hugely popular creator in his own right; amassing over 18 million YouTube subscribers, Rug is best known for his affiliation with entertainment org FaZe Clan, as well as his humorous vlogs and over-the-top challenges.

However, Rug took his content in a different direction on March 18, where he appeared in a collaborative video with Dhar Mann to raise awareness around bullying in schools.

The video included a skit featuring FaZe Rug, with the ultimate message being that it’s okay to be shy, since big-name content creators like himself and many others have managed to find success in spite of their quiet natures.

While the video went over well with audiences, it seems that PewDiePie (alongside fellow YouTuber CinnamonToastKen) weren’t huge fans of the skit, and poked fun at what they called an “extremely awkward” video.

“There’s nothing wrong with being shy, obviously, but I also don’t think it should be highlighted as, ‘It’s great,'” PewDiePie said. “…this is like the lottery of YouTube content, right? You’re selling people a dream that doesn’t exist. To me, at least.”

Two days later, Rug uploaded his own response to their reaction, clarifying that he had nothing but respect for PewDiePie but hoped to get his own point across regarding the intention of his collaborative skit in encouraging shy kids.

That’s not all; he also wondered if PewDiePie disliked him, referencing an older video where the YouTube star purportedly called him a “mole rat-looking twig.”

“I think PewDiePie might hate me,” he said. “…I’ve always had a feeling that PewDiePie had something against me. I don’t really mind anymore, because it’s PewDiePie. Respect to him. Something I can’t control, man.”

While the three content creators certainly have their differences, they did agree that many of the biggest influencers (including themselves) started out when they were fairly shy, and over time, managed to get more comfortable in front of the camera.

“I think the main thing to understand was that the intention wasn’t ill,” Rug said of his video. “Even though the message could have been portrayed better, the intention was to help shy kids break out of their shells.”