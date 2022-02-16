PewDiePie explains why he loves Billie Eilish’s TikTok account

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed that he’s a big fan of singer Billie Eilish’s TikTok content after watching her videos for the first time.

There are a few celebrities on TikTok who take over the viral video platform on a regular basis, drawing millions of eyes and sparking buzz across the net.

Names like Jason Derulo, Lizzo, and Will Smith are among them… but singer-songwriter Billie Eilish certainly takes the cake when it comes to humorous videos (her original TikTok handle was ‘coochiedestroyer5,’ after all).

YouTube’s most-subscribed content creator, PewDiePie, got a crash course intro to Eilish’s TikTok account on February 13 during a ‘Try not to Laugh’ video with fellow YouTuber JackSepticEye — and it’s safe to say that he was pleasantly surprised.

PewDiePie reacts to Billie Eilish’s TikTok videos

Jack introduced PewDiePie to the singer’s account by showing off her hilarious (and honestly, pretty impressive) video where she placed her eyes over classic historical paintings.

The video has accrued over 20 million likes and 114 million views since being uploaded on January 25 — and PewDiePie understands the hype.

“That’s good!” he praised. “I gotta commend her because a lot of the celebrities on TikTok just aren’t funny.”

JackSepticEye then showed him Eilish’s hilarious take on ‘the killer is escaping’ meme that took over the platform last Fall.

Rather than mimicking actress Sarah Paulson’s brilliantly deadpan facial expression while mouthing the horrifying phrase, the singer instead flares her nostrils in time to the words.

The video has accrued over 91 million views and earned a genuine “that’s good” from PewDiePie.

(Topic begins at 4:19)

Although Pewds has historically been very critical of TikTok, it’s clear he has an open mind to certain videos… provided they’re actually funny and creative. Looks like Eilish won his seal of approval!