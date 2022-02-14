Noah Beck & Lizzo team up for unexpected Super Bowl TikTok and the internet loves it

Influencer Noah Beck and singer Lizzo teamed up for an unexpected TikTok collaboration at the Super Bowl, and fans are absolutely loving the duo.

Super Bowl 56 took place on Sunday, February 13, and there were plenty of influencers and notable figures who turned up to watch the game.

20-year-old TikTok star Noah Beck was in attendance, and he documented his day on Instagram for fans to stay updated. But his most unexpected social media post of the day came when he uploaded a video with singer Lizzo on TikTok.

Lizzo is best known for hits like ‘Juice’ and ‘Truth Hurts,’ and has a large presence on the app herself, regularly posting entertaining videos for her 21 million followers.

With the stadium in the background, Noah and Lizzo danced to the ‘Oui – God is Good’ sound which has been going viral on the app, and recreated the accompanying dance trend.

“Queen @lizzo delivered as expected,” Noah wrote in the caption.

Fans definitely seemed to agree, and quickly shared hundreds of comments under the video praising the unlikely pair.

“A duo I definitely didn’t see coming,” one comment with over 60,000 likes read, another saying: “This is legendary.”

The clip has been gaining popularity fast, with 1.2 million likes and nearly 7 million views at the time of writing, and fans are obsessed with Lizzo’s amazing dress and the perfect execution of this viral trend.

This isn’t the first time an iconic celebrity collab has gone viral on TikTok. In December 2021, Lil Nas X recreated the popular ‘Bing Bong’ trend with stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, and more.