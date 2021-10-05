PewDiePie explains big problem with kids getting YouTube famous

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has revealed his biggest concerns with young children becoming “YouTube famous,” during a chat with Ken ‘CinnamonToastKen’ Morrison.

Felix and Ken are serial uploaders on the video-sharing platform, with 11 and 10 years under their belts respectfully. Just a few years after starting YouTube, the duo started their own series on MLG.tv called ‘BroKen’ and have filmed together since.

The duo’s most recent collaboration, titled ‘Spoiled kids needs to be stopped,’ showcased the children of mainstream celebrities and how much their parents spend on them.

On the topic of young children becoming YouTube famous, they both have a problem with it.

PewDiePie explains the big problem

While learning about the life of Prince George, the two seemed to be baffled when thinking about how many items and how much money Prince William has given his son.

Just after the video ended, CinnamonToastKen brought up the topic of watching YouTube kids with his children: “We always avoid the ones where it’s a kid playing with toys.”

PewDiePie responded: “Yeah, those are weird. I’ve criticized those types of creators before and they acted like such victims about it.” The YouTuber voiced his opinion of Ryans Toy Review, with a video back in 2017.

Kjellberg continued to explain that if a child is making more money than the parents, that’s problems can arise: “you’re gonna put this crazy pressure on the kid to keep performing, even though they may not feel like they want to.”

(Comments begin at 8:02 in the video below)

CinnamonToastKen explained that he always hears “but they’re having so much fun” from parents of YouTube famous children, yet both creators agree that often it may actually be the child wanting the approval of their parent.

Earlier this year, Pewds uploaded a now-deleted Cocomelon diss-track after their YouTube channel passed him in subscribers.

Whether or not some of the children, or even their parents respond, remains to be seen.