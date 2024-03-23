Woman furious after doggy daycare ‘switched’ her pup with another dog

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming that her local doggy daycare accidentally switched her dog with another one.

In a viral clip with over 341,000 views, content creator Maddy (stuttebooty) recounted the unfortunate incident that left her with the wrong pet for two weeks.

Maddy shared how Farley, her seven-month-old golden retriever puppy, was behaving oddly. But her suspicions heightened when she spotted another dog named Charlie on the doggy daycare stream who bore an uncanny resemblance to Farley.

She said she didn’t wanna believe that they had mixed them up, but after a back-and-forth discussion with her fiancé, she started to consider the possibility that she might be onto something.

“I sent this to my fiancé and I’m like, ‘Do you really want to tell me that they didn’t switch our dog?'” Maddy said. “I had been telling him, ‘I think they might have switched our dog’. They were saying that there was another golden retriever puppy that looked just like him.”

She later learned that the daycare removes the dogs’ collars during playtime to prevent accidents, leading her to conclude that their collars must have been inadvertently swapped.

Maddy’s suspicions were confirmed when she took the new dog, Charlie, to the vet and discovered he was not microchipped or neutered while her pup, Farley, was.

“I want MY dog back!!” she wrote in the caption of her viral six-minute video. Many TikTok users empathized with Maddy’s frustration in the comments.

“This makes me so sad. I’m sure he is being treated well, but they are both probably so confused,” one person said. “I’d be SO livid, scared, sad, etc. I wouldn’t wait until tomorrow!” another shared. “I’m so sorry this is happened to you,” a third added. “I would’ve freaked out.”

In a follow-up clip, Maddy revealed that she expressed her concerns to the doggy daycare, and the dogs were finally switched back. She added that they were both well looked after during the mix-up.

