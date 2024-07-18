TikTokers in tears over this “cute” board game for dogs and humans

A board game for dogs and humans went viral on TikTok and left viewers in tears at how “cute” it is.

Vegas the viral TikTok dog and their human gained over 1M views when they shared a post about the trending board game for dogs, The Dog’s Best Friend Game.

Their video started by showing the small, poofy white dog sitting politely behind the yellow box that held the game’s materials: directions, stacking cups, a stuffed blue bone, a stuffed yellow dice, playing cards, a timer, and a playmat.

Article continues after ad

The game can be played with 1-8 humans and 1-2 dogs. The directions also suggest that it be played for up to 25 minutes at a time.

As Vegas’ human pulled a handful of playing cards, the pup looked on adoringly. The first game they played was hide and seek with treats.

“Place 3 cups upside down. Show your dog a treat and hide it under 1 cup. The other team shuffles the cups around 5 times. Every time your dog touches a cup is 1 guess. The team who finds the treat with the fewest guesses wins,” the precise directions read.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though the two were playing alone together without others, Vegas and her mom were able to successfully play until she found the cup with the treat under it.

Viewers thought their TikTok was so cute, that they asked for “part 2.” During the second video, Vegas sniffed out the card she would be using to determine the game she’d play.

When the pup picked the playing card, she faced the challenge of balancing the stuffed blue bone on her head – a feat only she could look as cute doing.

Article continues after ad

Their viral TikTok of the dog’s board game was so well received, that one viewer said it was going to be an “automatic purchase” for them. Others commented by saying they were in instant tears.

Vegas isn’t the only dog that’s made viewers cry on dog-tok. The ‘hands in’ TikTok trend, where humans wait for their pups to shake hands with them, was so adorable that viewers admitted to shedding tears watching the viral trend.

Article continues after ad