Logan Paul reveals WWE warned him not to have sex in his new US title belt

Recently crowned WWE United States Champion Logan Paul claims that Triple H told him that he is not allowed to have sex while wearing his new title belt.

Influencer Logan Paul recently defeated WWE legend Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship belt. This historic win for the content creator marked his first title for the company and a career-high for him since joining on a regular basis.

Since winning the title, Logan Paul has been celebrating in various videos across the internet. In a new viral video starring his brother Jake Paul, Logan revealed just how attached he is to his new United States Championship.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I just took a shower with this belt on. I ran a 5K earlier with this belt on. This belt never leaves my waist. I f**k in this belt. This belt means everything to me.”

However, Logan jokingly added that they will have to “cut that part out” because of some advice he was given by big boss Triple H after winning the title. Namely in regards to what he is and isn’t allowed to do in his new title belt.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“The WWE did say I can’t f**k in the belt. I swear, Triple H, he came up to me and he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f**king in their belts so if you could just refrain from f**king in your belt,’ and I gave him my word.”

Article continues after ad

He then added on a more serious note that he happens to defend his new title against “whoever wants” it,” stating that anymore from Cody Rhodes to LA Knight can challenge him, Logan Paul “doesn’t give a sh**.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell who Logan Paul’s first defense will be against and where he defends his United States Championship for the first time. However, given he is now a champ, expect to see Logan Paul appear more regularly in the WWE.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage.