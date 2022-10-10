Paris Hilton responds to TikToker admitting he robbed her in 2007

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Paris Hilton has gone viral with her hilarious reaction to a TikToker who confessed to robbing the multimillionaire all the way back in 2007.

The entrepreneur dueted a ‘one thing about me’ TikTok challenge video with content creator AsapSCIENCE, who explained how he once stole her sunglasses.

“One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail,” the TikToker shared in his video.

“It was 2007. I was at an MIA concert, the musician. It was great I was drinking and I left the concert and then a big, black car pulled up and all these people screamed and Paris Hilton got out,” he revealed.

He revealed that he and his friend saw Paris pull up to a club, and disappear with her entourage moments later, leaving the tipsy pair alone with her unlocked and unattended car. The two decided to peek inside the vehicle and ended up stealing her Christian Dior sunglasses.

“There was no one in the car, so we just got in the car,” he recalled, adding that he also “pulled a script out,” for the horror movie ‘House of Wax’ that Paris had been filming at the time.

“We were laughing, we were screaming, we were in Paris Hilton’s car!” he said. “Then my friend said ‘Run!’ and then I thought the cops were coming!”

Paris Hilton responds to TikToker’s confession

In her TikTok video, which has amassed a whopping 24.5 million views, Paris seemed unbothered as she smiled while AsapSCIENCE shared his story.

She captioned her video: “LOL! Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe.”

AsapSCIENCE left a comment on her video, writing: “I’M SO SORRY PARIS!!! We can give them back to you!!!! WE HAVE THEM STILL LOLOLOL, you’re the sweetest!!!!”

Paris responded: “I forgive you and you can keep them! I’m not going to ruin your tradition of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses.”

In response to her request to “do a reveal” of the expensive sunglasses he once snagged from her, the TikToker posted a second video of himself rocking the Christian Dior shades.

“Omg, I remember these sunglasses” Paris captioned a video of herself dueting the new clip. “They look hot on you so you can keep them! PS: They NEVER went out of style #Sliving.”