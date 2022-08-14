Overwatch YouTuber taking indefinite break following fabricated grooming allegations

Overwatch content creator SVB announced an indefinite hiatus after addressing the fabricated grooming allegations that targeted him.

Drama surrounded the Overwatch community following grooming allegations made against Overwatch content creator SVB.

However, not long after the allegations gained traction on social media, the original accuser admitted to fully fabricating the claims.

Now, SVB has spoken out about the incident and announced an indefinite break from content creation as a result.

Overwatch YouTuber targeted with false allegations

SVB released a video on August 12 titled “An Internet Hoax Almost Ruined My Life: This Is My Story,” which addressed the fabricated controversy that surrounded him.

The YouTuber begins and ends his video by urging those watching to not use what happened to him “as an excuse to undermine or disbelieve actual victims of real crimes — of grooming, of sexual assault, or any sexual misconduct,” and also to “allow those accused the chance to present their story.”

Regarding the incident itself, a “troll account,” using the Twitter handle ‘niaplaysow’ accused SVB of grooming and soliciting explicit images from underage girls, complete with doctored screenshots of fake interactions with him.

These allegations quickly picked up steam on social media, and, as SVB claimed in his video “Within 15 minutes, I’m watching person after person call me disgusting, a vile animal, a pig, someone who should be extricated from the Overwatch community…”

Shortly after the situation exploded online, ‘niaplaysow,’ now using the Twitter handle SwagTourtoiseOW, admitted to fabricating the entire incident.

According to now-deleted tweets, they wanted to “prove how easy it is to ‘cancel’ someone” and show “how cringe this community is.”

YouTube: SVB Now-deleted tweets from the Twitter user who fabricated the allegations against SVB.

SVB recounted his reaction to the situation and his horror as he watched his “career that [he] spent four-odd years working towards, basically go down the drain in about 30 minutes.”

After expressing doubts about the stability of both the content creation and influencer career paths, SVB ended the video by announcing an indefinite hiatus from his main channel in order to reassess his future.

Those interested in watching the full video should do so, as SVB gives nuanced thoughts about this situation, cancel culture on social media, and the pitfalls of modern influencer culture and content creation.