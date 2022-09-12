OTK launches anime podcast ‘Noodleshop’ with Emiru, Rich Campbell & Tectone

Popular content organization OTK has launched its ‘Noodleshop’ podcast focusing on anime, manga, and gacha games with Emiru, Rich Campbell, and Tectone hosting.

Founded in 2020 by Mizkif, Asmongold, and more, OTK has quickly become one of the most popular content organizations on Twitch and YouTube.

The group recently announced that they’re making a video game and partnered with MoistCr1TiKal to launch their own prebuilt PC company. They’ve also brought on some of the most popular names on Twitch, like Emiru and Sodapoppin.

Now the org is making the jump into podcasts with the launch of Noodleshop, an anime-focused podcast hosted by Emiru, Rich Campbell, and Tectone.

OTK launches anime-focused Noodleshop podcast

Announced on September 11, 2022, on the OTK Twitter account, Noodleshop will be uploaded to their YouTube channel every week on Monday.

They said: “Introducing NoodleShop. A brand new podcast all about anime, manga, and gacha games, hosted by Emiru, Tectone & Rich Campbell! New episodes every Monday!”

Shortly after the announcement, they revealed that the first episode of the podcast was uploaded a day early.

At the time of writing, the first video has been viewed over 41k times and the channel has amassed over 11,000 subscribers in the first 24 hours.

Fans of OTK quickly shared their thoughts about the new OTK project, with many of them looking forward to following its progress.

One user said: “Love the podcast content tbh, it’s a great move. Good stuff, get this on Spotify people will eat it up.”

Another commented: “Great to see tbh, I was just out of my current podcasts to listen for [my] workout.”

How to Watch Noodleshop podcast

At launch, the Noodleshop podcast is available for fans to watch or listen to on a variety of platforms.

He is all the platforms where Noodleshop content will be available: