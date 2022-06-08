Asmongold’s OTK org partners with ex-WoW devs to develop games

OTK, the now-iconic gaming and entertainment organization that boasts Twitch behemoths Asmongold and Mizkif on its roster, has partnered up with Notorious Studios to develop games.

As the gaming universe continues to expand and evolve, entertainment conglomerate and gaming titan, OTK, has announced that they will be partnering with Notorious Studios to create new indie games.

Comprised of ex-World of Warcraft developers and named after co-founders Chris Kaleiki and Douglas Frazer’s WoW guild, the similarities between the studio and OTK’s resident champions of Azeroth are unparalleled.

With a sneak peek at the duo’s first creation, Project Honor, debuting at the inaugural OTK Games Expo, the hype is real.

Advertisement

OTK partner with ex-WoW devs’ Notorious Studios

As the curtains are pulled back and OTK’s biggest surprise to date is revealed, there’s a lot to break down and get excited about.

“OTK and Notorious coming together represents what we believe to be the future of game development and publishing,” OTK Co-Founder and COO, Tips Out, states.

“Never before has an influencer group of our size partnered with a game studio of Notorious’ caliber. We believe this partnership will change indie game development forever.”

This is echoed by fellow Co-Founder and World of Warcraft icon, Asmongold, who comments “we’ve talked about developing games for a long time, so the idea of partnering with a team that aligns so closely with how we see gaming was a no-brainer.”

Advertisement

Given the org’s association with MMORPGs like World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV Online, and Lost Ark, it’ll be interesting to see what type of game Project Honor turns out to be.

Either way, with the likes of Asmon, Esfand, and Rich at the helm, we can’t wait to see what comes next.