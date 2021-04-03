OpTic legend MaNiaC opens up on sobriety & mental health in new doco - Dexerto

Nick ‘MaNiaC’ Kershner has opened up about his mental health issues and the rocky road to recovery in an emotional documentary released by OpTic Gaming just weeks after rejoining his old org.

MaNiaC had it all. He broke onto the competitive Halo scene, and his popularity snowballed to the point where he was asked to sign with OpTic Gaming. The rest is history.

But unfortunately, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. The game’s competitive scene dwindled, and he was pushed into retirement, although the organization kept him on board as a content creator.

However, the situation made him feel lost and uncertain. Then, on top of that, people on the internet made ruthless comments about him, saying he was “lazy” and a “waste of space” in the OpTic Gaming house.

It made the dark time even harder for him to deal with, and eventually, his mental health deteriorated, and he resorted to substance abuse. Fortunately, HECZ reached out to him and helped him turn his life around.

“I haven’t told anyone this… [but] at my lowest moment of 2020, I was afraid I would just be so low and just shoot myself in the head. That was a serious realization for me,” said Maniac.

“HECZ pretty much got the hint [that] ‘he needs help,’ and he texted me one day when I was at my lowest [point] of all time… and he basically said let me help you. And I responded, and I was like, okay.”

HECZ sent him to a rehabilitation center and made sure he was showing up. “I did the full thing, and that was probably the best thing I could have done.”

Since then, MaNiaC has turned a new leaf. He’s been sober for ninety days and claims he’s doing better than ever “in all aspects.”

MaNiaC is eternally grateful for the support and believes that he’d still be in a dark place if it weren’t for the help.

The eye-opening documentary was a stern reminder that people aren’t alone in their struggles. It’s important to reach out and seek and accept help. MaNiaC’s story is a testament to that.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).