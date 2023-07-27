OnlyFans model goes viral after quitting as she’s “not attracted to men” anymore

TikToker KimchiPrincesa revealed that, after one year of creating content on OnlyFans, she now does not have any attraction to men anymore.

Over the last few years, more and more people are turning to content creation as their full-time job, whether it’s on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, or other platforms.

OnlyFans is another option for content creation, and some creators have made crazy amounts of money doing it.

TikToker KimchiPrincesa turned to OnlyFans in 2022 and has also been documenting her everyday life as a sex worker on her TikTok.

Article continues after ad

On July 25, the creator opened up in a now-deleted TikTok video that the money was the only upside to doing it and that “it almost isn’t worth it anymore,” Insider reported.

She began to open up about how starting her career on OnlyFans had been a fun, creative outlet for her to create content. But she went on to reveal that she started to feel “super burned out” about six months in and had struggled with mental illnesses since then.

Article continues after ad

“I feel a little bit dead inside,” she said. “I feel completely desensitized, and I don’t know — not to sound funny — but I really don’t feel any type of desire or like attraction to men in general anymore.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

TikToker reveals struggles one year after OnlyFans debut

KimchiPrincesa said that the main reason she started to get conflicting thoughts about her work were the “disgusting” DMs her followers sent her, as some users who sent her these messages appeared to have had girlfriends, wives, or families.

Article continues after ad

Later in the video, she also revealed that the money was the only upside to doing it, but that “it almost isn’t worth it anymore.”

In response to the video, fellow TikToker and OF creator xoxox.Jenn made her on video where she said that her work on OnlyFans had made it hard for her to have relationships with men, as she felt like her job made her see “their true form.”

Despite her thoughts, KimchiPrincesa revealed that she was “not a quitter” and always “sees things to the very end.”

Article continues after ad

“I won’t quit ’til I’m physically stopped,” she said.

Around the time she published her video about feeling burned out, her OnlyFans page was deleted. Instead, she now seems to be creating content on Playboy’s competing platform.