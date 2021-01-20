Logo
Onision announces YouTube departure after demonetization

Published: 20/Jan/2021 15:48

by Alice Hearing
Onision demonetised
YouTube: OnisionSpeaks

James ‘Onision’ Jackson has announced he will be leaving YouTube after being demonetized by the platform following a documentary looking into allegations of sexual abuse.

Onision first joined YouTube in 2006 and became well known for his comedic songs and sketches including the viral “Banana Song.”

Since then, the 35-year-old has become almost notorious for allegations against him of manipulation, grooming, and sexual abuse. This includes a range of disturbing allegations emerging in autumn 2019.

Along with a video also resurfacing of his alleged abusive behavior towards former fiancé Shiloh Hogansen — where he is filmed saying “No one will ever know how much I abuse you” — a series of young girls also came forward with allegations of grooming against him and his then-spouse Kai Anderson.

Onision twitch ban
Twitch: OnisionGames
Onision was banned and then unbanned from Twitch in 2020

Things escalated further when Chris Hansen announced in late October 2019 that he would be collaborating with the FBI on an investigation into Jackson’s behavior, with him interviewing his ex Shiloh as well as two of the young girls who accused him of grooming and manipulation: Billie Dawn Webb and Sarah.

Webb later had her phone number posted online by Jackson in a presumable retaliation against her speaking out. This led to him being banned by Patreon in November 2019 for doxxing.

Onision was also banned from Twitch in January 2020 but was quietly unbanned by the platform in October 2020, sparking a wave of outrage. Many also criticized YouTube for keeping the creator online despite the number of controversies.

However, it seems that YouTube has changed its tune. On Wednesday, January 20, Onision posted a video to his account “OnisionSpeaks” announcing that he was leaving YouTube after the platform had made the decision to demonetize his channel. In the video, he addresses and denies the allegations made against him.

He said, “unfortunately after about 14 years on the platform, because of Shiloh following through with her promise to destroy my life, destroy my career, leave me with nothing, here I am with this email telling me that everything I’ve worked for has come to an end.”

In the video he shows a screenshot of the email that the platform sent to him explaining their reasons for demonetizing his content. YouTube cites “continued allegations of off-platform behavior related to child safety that could cause significant harm to the community.”

This comes a day after Discovery+ aired the final episode of Onision: In Real Life, a documentary hosted by Chris Hansen that examines these allegations.

Twitch streamer mortified after showing his embarrassing search history

Published: 20/Jan/2021 18:47

by Michael Gwilliam
Streamer reveals search history
Twitch/TisParker

A small Twitch streamer was left embarrassed out of his mind after he accidentally revealed his search history during a recent broadcast.

Anyone who has ever streamed on Twitch is probably aware of how easy it can be to leak personal information. Direct messages, emails, files – anything on your computer screen can potentially be seen if you’re not careful.

While most experienced streamers take precautions to prevent sensitive content from being broadcast to the masses, others have to learn the hard way. Such was the case with ‘TisParker’ who revealed some awkward search history.

During a January 19 broadcast, the 20-year-old streamer clicked on the search bar in his web browser before taking a sip of his caffeinated beverage and cleaning his glasses.

Streamer shows search history
Twitch/TisParker
Your search history is showing!

As this was going on, the seemingly oblivious streamer didn’t realize his search history was showing up, with the first query being “can you have sex in your car without breaking the law.”

The embarrassing search was spotted by viewers in TisParker’s chat who alerted the streamer.

“Search history, Parker!” he read before realizing what he had done.

He let out a soft gasp, closed the tab, and covered his mouth, clearly mortified by what he had allowed everyone watching to see.

For his part, however, the streamer was a good sport and laughed at his own misfortune. “MonkaS,” he said, referencing the sweaty pepe emote. “This is why we don’t Google stuff.”

Unfortunately, Parker deleted the rest of the VOD so we don’t know what else he had to say about revealing the search history, but judging by his reaction, he will be extra careful from this point on.

TisParker laughing on stream
Twitch/TisParker
The streamer laughed off the awkwardness.

Of course, he is hardly the first streamer to show of their search history on stream. As Dexerto previously reported, Overwatch streamer ToxikLlama accidentally showed some awkward YouTube anime searches.

Given the content of both searches, it’s safe to say that although Parker’s was awkward, it could have been a lot worse. Just something to keep in mind for any aspiring streamers out there.