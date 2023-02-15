Olympian goes viral showing his “Play-Doh” legs caused by deadly infection

Olympian and former NFL player Lawrence Okoye went viral on TikTok, after showing his “Play-Doh” legs caused by a deadly skin infection.

The British Olympian and former NFL defensive tackle left viewers horrified after sharing a video of the skin on his legs, which dimpled when pressed.

“WARNING!! THIS IS NASTY,” the football player wrote on the 20-second clip, which has garnered over 8.5 million views.

“Looks like a normal leg, right? Watch this,” Lawrence said, before using his thumb to press into his skin on his lower right leg.

When he pushed his thumb into his leg, the skin visibly depressed and remained dimpled for several seconds. “It’s like I’m made out of Play-Doh,” the TikToker said.

Article continues after ad

Most TikTok users in the comments were concerned for Lawrence.

“Don’t put it off, see your doctor very soon,” one user urged. “Bro you need the doctor,” another said.

“Hi see your doctor ASAP check your kidney and liver don’t even waste time, run,” a third wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others, however, cracked some jokes about the circular impressions on his leg.

“Bro turned into memory foam,” one quipped. “Bro can play connect the dots anywhere,” another joked.

Some users rushed to diagnose the Olympian, speculating that the dimpling was caused by “fluid retention” or “pitting edema.”

In a subsequent TikTok video, the 31-year-old revealed that he had a skin infection called cellulitis. The infection developed after he “smashed up” his leg a few weeks prior, he explained.

Article continues after ad

“I have a skin condition called cellulitis, which is basically bacteria that gets into your system when you have an open wound,” he said.

“Those crazy holes that were in my leg no longer exist, so I’m pretty much back to normal,” he added.

For more TikTok news and other viral stories, head over to our entertainment hub.