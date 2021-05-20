Taylor Swift may have collaborated with Olivia Rodrigo & fans are obsessed - Dexerto

Fans are gushing after noticing that the one and only Taylor Swift may have co-written a song with ‘Driver’s License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo — but did the two actually link up for a new track?

It’s safe to say that Olivia Rodrigo successfully broke the internet upon releasing her debut track, ‘Driver’s License,’ earlier this year. The song broke a Spotify record for the most one-day streams for a non-holiday song, and garnered over 9 million views in just a few days after going viral on TikTok.

Since then, the singer and former Disney star has gone on to create her very first album, titled ‘SOUR,’ which is set to release on May 21, 2021 — and listeners cannot wait for it to drop.

That’s not what they’re most excited about, though; some eagle-eyed fans noticed that one track on the album, ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,’ was co-written by none other than Taylor Swift and her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

While this news is certainly thrilling for fans of Tay-Tay and Rodrigo alike, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise, considering that Olivia has been a HUGE fan of the star since her childhood.

Rodrigo couldn’t contain her excitement after Taylor congratulated her on the success of Driver’s License, either, notably posting a hilarious TikTok reacting to the singer’s comment on her viral track.

While the two just met for the first time at the 2021 BRIT Awards, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Taylor may have helped write one of Rodrigo’s new songs — but some are a tad skeptical about this collab in wake of some recent news.

A few netizens and music outlets state that Rodrigo has merely sampled one of Swift’s songs, ‘New Year’s Day,’ thus leading to the “co-writing” credits on Rodrigo’s album… and disappointment from fans.

Still, that isn’t stopping listeners from being hopeful — and considering Rodrigo and Taylor’s newfound friendship, even if the song wasn’t exactly co-written by Swift, there could very well be a legitimate collaboration between the two later on.