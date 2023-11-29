Overworked woman gets revenge on boss with 200 paid sick hours

One overworked woman was sure to leave a lasting impression before her exit from her job.

When it’s time to leave a job, our internal clocks just know. However, while waiting for her transfer, one woman got the sweetest revenge on her boss for making her wait two months.

Saying that she had only done so because her boss had “pissed” her off, TikToker britt_bratt used 200 paid sick hours during the two months before her official transfer.

TikTok has since reacted with their own paid time off stories and has commended britt_bratt for taking control of the situation.

Woman received even more hours of paid sick leave after her transfer

After never taking off work for her entire time at her job, britt_bratt was waiting for a transfer to another location when she thought of a way to get back at her boss for taking too long to let her go.

With 200 paid sick hours left, britt_bratt used every single one of them meticulously throughout the two months it took for her to transfer.

In her viral TikTok video, britt_bratt recorded the hours she had put in each day. Some days she took the entire day off, while others she worked a couple hours and left “sick.”

She also made her viewers aware of how grateful she was to be able to do so, playing the song “Look At God” by Koryn Hawthorne in the background of the video.

Those who viewed britt_bratt’s video shared their own PTO stories, saying, “My grandma had like 6 years worth of sick time when she retired and they paid her the difference for the sick time.”

However, many people expressed that their jobs would never allow them the same leniency, saying, “My call-out policy would never let me do this!”

Others complimented britt_bratt for her intelligent exit, saying, “I strive to be this strategic.” And, “I love to see it.”

Britt_bratt also mentioned that she was allotted more hours after switching locations for her job. And though she was still employed, nothing says ‘sayonara’ better than revenge!