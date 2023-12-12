Walmart worker goes on storewide rampage after they fired her before Christmas

A customer recorded a video of a Walmart employee who went on a storewide rampage after they said she’d been fired before the holidays.

In a viral TikTok clip, a user named Skye took to the platform to share a clip that read: “POV: Employee fired before the holidays (extended).”

In the video, the employee in question can be seen wearing her blue Walmart uniform, moving through the store, and throwing items to the ground. There are items scattered across several aisles, as she can be seen flippantly tossing from shelves.

At one point, we can hear several glass items shatter, followed by whispers among customers to “be careful.”

TikTok weigh in on Walmart worker’s rampage

The video, which has gained over 6.1 million views since being uploaded, also shows the now ex-employee being followed around by Walmart security as she continues things off the shelves. Though, they don’t step in for a while.

Naturally, the video gained a hoard of comments, causing a debate among viewers. One wrote that she was angry at the Walmart employee: “No consideration for her coworkers who’ll have to clean all that up and restock.”

“It’s not worth it. I understand her frustration, but the outcome behind this will only make matters worse,” another reasoned.

However, many were on the employee’s side, sympathizing: “As someone with past experiences of Walmart they don’t address termination with any compassion.”

“I mean I genuinely feel for her it’s the holidays and it’s rough out here,” another wrote.

The store, who aim to promote an atmosphere “free of inappropriate conduct including obscene, profane, gross, violent, discriminatory, bullying, or similarly offensive language, gestures, or conduct,” have yet to publicly respond to the video.