Viral TikTok reveals secret message in classic Eminem track

Eminem is widely regarded as one of the best rappers of all time. One TikTok has reminded us of that, displaying a hidden message in the Real Slim Shady revealed by a process called “backmasking”.

While his latest albums may not have been up to snuff, Eminem’s original music is some of the best rap music the genre has ever seen.

When at the peak of his powers, Eminem released The Slim Shady LP, featuring songs like “Guilty Conscience” and “Role Model”. The album won Best Rap Album at the Grammy awards in 2000 and has been certified gold and platinum worldwide.

The track that comes to mind for most people, however, is “My Name Is” which has had a secret piece of genius go viral on TikTok, and it’s absolutely brilliant.

Posted by user @fiveforty540 AKA Gary, the process of “backmasking” a record was explained. The crux is this: records rotate in a set direction to make the music play, so by reversing the rotation, you get the sound in reverse. Artists can then insert secret messages into the track to be played by eagle-eared people experimenting with the rotation.

Backmasking the original 1999 vinyl pressing of The Slim Shady LP, over “My Name Is”, reveals a hidden line within the song.

When backmasking, the words “It’s Eminem” can be heard, which is a slick easter egg inserted into a top-class album.

Gary describes the backmasking as “a real true introduction into the layers of Marshall Mathers as Eminem as Slim Shady”, which links to Eminem’s general focus on identity in his music.

If you have a record player of your own, you can give the backmasking technique a go with other vinyls, too. Artists like Oasis, Linkin Park and The Beatles have all used backmasking at some point to hide messages in their discography, so it’s definitely something to keep an ear out for.