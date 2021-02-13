Logo
Viral TikTok reveals secret message in classic Eminem track

Published: 13/Feb/2021 15:34

by Luke Edwards
eminem tiktok
Wikimedia Commons/fiveforty540

Eminem is widely regarded as one of the best rappers of all time. One TikTok has reminded us of that, displaying a hidden message in the Real Slim Shady revealed by a process called “backmasking”.

While his latest albums may not have been up to snuff, Eminem’s original music is some of the best rap music the genre has ever seen.

When at the peak of his powers, Eminem released The Slim Shady LP, featuring songs like “Guilty Conscience” and “Role Model”. The album won Best Rap Album at the Grammy awards in 2000 and has been certified gold and platinum worldwide.

The track that comes to mind for most people, however, is “My Name Is” which has had a secret piece of genius go viral on TikTok, and it’s absolutely brilliant.

slim shady lp album artThe Slim Shady LP was Eminem’s second studio album.

Posted by user @fiveforty540 AKA Gary, the process of “backmasking” a record was explained. The crux is this: records rotate in a set direction to make the music play, so by reversing the rotation, you get the sound in reverse. Artists can then insert secret messages into the track to be played by eagle-eared people experimenting with the rotation.

Backmasking the original 1999 vinyl pressing of The Slim Shady LP, over “My Name Is”, reveals a hidden line within the song.

When backmasking, the words “It’s Eminem” can be heard, which is a slick easter egg inserted into a top-class album.

Gary describes the backmasking as “a real true introduction into the layers of Marshall Mathers as Eminem as Slim Shady”, which links to Eminem’s general focus on identity in his music.

If you have a record player of your own, you can give the backmasking technique a go with other vinyls, too. Artists like Oasis, Linkin Park and The Beatles have all used backmasking at some point to hide messages in their discography, so it’s definitely something to keep an ear out for.

General

Ex-Vlog Squad member claims David Dobrik tricked him into “traumatizing” content

Published: 13/Feb/2021 13:38

by Luke Edwards
dabid dobrik and seth francois
Instagram: daviddobrik/sethfrancois

David Dobrik has been accused of producing racially insensitive and nonconsensual content by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois.

Former collaborator Francois left the vlog squad in November 2019 to pursue creating his own content, and, during the BLM protests, called out content creators for producing racially insensitive content.

Speaking on the podcast H3 After Dark, Francois explained how David pressured him into taking part in racially insensitive jokes, and performing a nonconsensual kiss.

This isn’t the only complaint of inappropriate behavior made by a former Vlog Squad member. The week before, Nik ‘BigNik’ Keswani explained how he felt like a “punching bag” when making videos with Dobrik, which made him feel “worthless”.

david dobrik outside house
Instagram: daviddobrik
David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s biggest content creators.

Francois recalled one incident where he performed a racially-charged watermelon joke about black people, despite feeling uncomfortable.

“There was an unwritten rule where people saying ‘I’m uncomfortable with this, this isn’t really cool’ all of a sudden just disappear [from the channel],” he said.

“It’s not like the whole entire experience of being with this group is a nightmare every single day, but some days it does get a little bit darker.”

Topic starts at 39:30

Interview starts at 39:22 for mobile users.

Francois then discussed a controversial ‘makeout video’ that came in his early days with the group. He explained how the video was supposed to involve a makeout scene with Corinna Kopf, who was then, unknown to Francois, swapped out for Jason Nash.

“I was touched by someone I did not consent to,” he added.

“When I was in LA after dealing with the make-out video with Jason, millions of people were misconstruing my own sexuality and how I felt about participating in something he didn’t have my consent for.

seth francois wearing robes
YouTube: Seth Francois
Francois has since collaborated with content creators such as Bryce Hall.

“I ended up moving to a different state to get away from it so people aren’t coming up to me left and right bringing up a situation that is legitimately traumatizing.

“When he pulled the mask off it was a split decision. I could either give in to my natural instincts and be the angry black guy in the room, or I can just go along with it, and I made that decision.”

David Dobrik is yet to respond publicly to these comments.