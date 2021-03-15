Noah Beck explains why joining Sway House was “the hardest decision” he’s ever made - Dexerto

TikTok star Noah Beck has told fans the story of how he gave up the chance of being a professional soccer player to join the Sway House, and said it was “the hardest decisions” he’s ever had to make.

Noah Beck is one of TikTok’s biggest names and at just 19-years-old he has over 26 million followers. But the star hasn’t been doing this for a long time. In fact, he only started uploading videos in January 2020, making his rise to popularity even more impressive.

While he’s now best known for being part of the Sway House, his life before social media looked very different, and has explained to fans how he ended up doing TikTok, and why the decision to join the Sway House wasn’t as simple as it might seem on the outside.

The star explained in his March 14 YouTube upload how when he was younger, he became obsessed with soccer. As he practiced more and more, he became quite good at it, and it got to the point where he felt like he could potentially make a living out of the sport.

Noah had several colleges reach out to him, and he eventually attended the University of Portland. But after the global situation got worse, Noah ended up having to do classes online. This lead to him doing a friendly competition with his sister to see who could get more followers on TikTok, which ended up in him becoming quite popular online.

After TikToker Blake Gray reached out to Noah, he said he went out to LA to meet the Sway boys, saying he was even “starstruck” after meeting them. But when Bryce Hall eventually pulled the up-and-coming TikTok star to the side and asked if he wanted to join the House, Noah was faced with a tough choice.

“Without thinking I was like, ‘hell yeah.’ But then I had to really think because — I mean I’m gonna get serious for a sec — it was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life. I was choosing between my dream and passion, being a professional soccer player.

“This opportunity came, and it was one that I just had to sleep on for weeks and weeks.” But with the support of his parents, Noah made the decision to join Sway House, saying, “I don’t regret any decision I made.”

Fans will be glad that the TikTok star chose to take the path he did, and this video goes to show just how quick Noah’s rise to fame was.