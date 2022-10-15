Nmplol responds to Valkyrae’s ‘AAVE’ apology: “Don’t even apologize”

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Popular Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom has given his thoughts on Valkyrae’s apology for using African-American Vernacular English.

YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter recently provided an apology to her viewers for using African-American Vernacular language in her streams.

During an October 13 live stream, the 30-year-old explained that she’ll avoid doing so in the future after viewers and a moderator raised an issue with her saying phrases such as “on a stack no cap” — adding that she doesn’t believe non-black people should be using AAVE.

Explaining that she began using the phrase because it was “cute”, popular Twitch streamer Nmplol has now given his thoughts and some advice to Valkyrae.

Nmplol says Valkyrae didn’t need to apologize

Admitting he had absolutely no idea what AAVE was before her apology, Nmp discussed Valkyrae’s apology during his October 15 stream.

“Listen, just ignore it. The thing is, if people just ignored all this sort of stuff, it would just stop you know?” he said. “Like, don’t even apologize Rae, just be like yo, what? and just move on, you know what I’m saying? It is what it is.”

A viewer in chat claimed that Valkyrae’s apology felt “weird, very forced and scared,” to which the OTK co-owner took Valkyrae’s point of view into consideration.

“Yeah, she probably is just f**king afraid of canceling since the cream stuff man, like that shit like, nobody wants that to happen to them, you know? It’s horrifying.”

Although she’s stated she’ll no longer use the phrase, like some others in the community, Nick appears to feel that the apology was unnecessary.

On the other hand, many have praised the 100 Thieves co-owner for accepting feedback from viewers and changing her behavior when needed.