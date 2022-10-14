Valkyrae confirms she will avoid ‘AAVE language’ after using phrase on stream

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has pledged to avoid using AAVE language after stream mods and viewers raised concern over a phrase the 30-year-old used while live.

Valkyrae is one of YouTube’s most popular streamers, regularly broadcasting a host of titles to thousands of viewers.

She also frequently affirms her love for what she does, claiming recently that she plans to still stream when she’s 80 years old.

Now, following an October 13 livestream, she has pledged to avoid using African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) language after some viewers and a mod took issue with a phrase she used.

Valkyrae apologizes to YouTube audience for using AAVE language

Discussing the topic, she explained that she doesn’t believe non-black people should use AAVE and that, after hearing friends use a certain phrase, she thought it was “cute” and so began using it as well.

Although she did not say the phrase in question, various Redditors commented that it was “on a stack no cap”, used while playing Riot Games’ Valorant.

“It was something that I’ve heard my friends say,” she explained. “I thought it was cute and it rhymes and stuff. It was brought to my attention by mods actually and I just wanted to clarify, now I know. My mod sent me a lovely document on the issue. So I just wanted to let you guys know I’m aware now and I’m sorry if I offended anyone, I really didn’t intend to. But now I know.”

Timestamp: 8:12

She finished by explaining that she believed it was made up by Generation Z, but that this is a “misconception”. As a result, she will no longer use the phrase.

Some suggested the apology was unnecessary but many other viewers praised Valkyrae for her comments and self-reflection, suggesting that the ability to listen to feedback and change behavior is a practice more folks on the internet should try and emulate.