Twitch streamer distraught after viewer refunds old $27,000 donation

A streamer on Twitch has shared how an old donator was able to take back their $27,000 donation, leaving them with a negative balance.

Twitch and streamers in general have had a long history of donators taking back their donated money over the years.

Whether it is a child using their parent’s funds without them knowing or a scammer charging back the payments on purpose, it has continued to be an ongoing issue on the platform.

Famously, a Fortnite streamer shaved his whole hair off during a stream after a donation of around $7,500 was gifted, only to later be taken back.

Now, another Twitch creator has experienced the same fate, this time for an even larger and older donation that was ultimately refunded.

Twitch streamer’s $27,000 donation gets taken back

They revealed that a $27,500 donation from an old donator had been refunded, leading them in a negative balance on their PayPal.

The screenshot shows them to be in the red by over $10,000; therefore, they must have had around $17,000 before the amounts were taken back.

“This was a planned assault for sure man… stolen credit cards,” they replied, adding: “Feel like every streamer goes through this, it was just my time.”

“No way that’s awful, hope you recover or get it sorted somehow,” one said, as various users commented showing their support.

“Had someone do this to me like 2 months ago so I took this option off, this sh*t is my worse nightmare,” another added.

“A common PayPal scam is where they send you money as a business and then take it back, claiming what they paid for isn’t what they wanted,” a fan suggested.

To which the streamer responded: “Yeah, I think that’s what happened.”

At the time of writing, Twitch has not announced changes to the way they manage donations on the platform.

According to Gothalion, the Twitch CEO has plans to tackle another side of their streaming service, in regards to their embed feature, which channels have been using to boost their viewership.