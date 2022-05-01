How to watch Ludwig’s $1m YouTube poker tournament with xQc, MrBeast, more

Ludwig is hosting a $1 million YouTube poker tournament with some of the biggest content creators in the scene, including xQc, MrBeast, and some other surprise participants. Here’s how to watch it.

Gambling streams have been a controversial topic in the past couple of years. However, poker is generally seen in a more favorable light, perhaps because it has a long history of overlapping with the streaming industry.

Some of the biggest names on Twitch and YouTube like to dabble in poker from time to time. For that reason, Ludwig decided to host a content creator poker tournament to rule them all. Here are all the details.

How to watch Ludwig’s $1m YouTube poker tournament

You can watch Ludwig’s $1m YouTube poker tournament stream live on his YouTube channel by clicking here.

Alternatively, you can watch it in the stream embedded below once it kicks off at 7:30 PM PST on Sunday, May 1.

Who’s participating in the tournament?

Ludwig described the tournament as “the biggest creator poker event ever,” and he wasn’t kidding. It boasts some of the biggest names in content creation, along with two professional poker players. Here’s the complete list:

Alexandra Botez

Anthony ‘Slime’ Bruno

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson

Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren

Phil Hellmuth

Tom Dwan

The tournament’s participants will be competing for a slice of the $1,000,000 prize pool. It might not seem like much relative to their net worth. However, it’s still an amazing payout for a non-professional poker tournament.

Don’t forget to check back here once the event goes live. Not only will we add the results, but we’ll also include some of the most hilarious and memorable moments throughout the tournament, and there will be plenty.