Ninja hit with massive Twitch follower botting as Spanish streamers gain ground

Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins found himself swarmed by follower bots, as the platform continues to see strange surges among small and larger channels alike.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has become the pinnacle of Twitch, remaining the most followed streamer on the platform since January 2021. With over 17 million followers tuning in to the Fortnite streamer’s prowess, you wouldn’t expect Ninja to require follower bots at this level in his career.

However, Twitch continues to see follower bots swarm the platform, with Ninja’s profile among the latest batch of streamers to be targeted.

Ninja hits nearly 500,000 new followers amid Twitch botting

With Chapter 3, Season 2 of Fortnite rolling ahead at full speed, Ninja seen incredible viewership on his Twitch channel. While it isn’t strange for the streamer to reel in thousands of viewers, the results between April 27 and April 30 are astounding, with nearly 500,000 new followers as of April 29.

While it’s unlikely that Ninja will see any severe consequences to his channel, Twitch still has the problem of ridding the platform of follower bots on their hands.

Outside of Ninja’s channel, there has been a significant uptick in channels of a far smaller caliber seeing absurd spikes in gaining new followers.

While some channels have gained a fairly modest rise in viewership from the botting, some others have been hit with millions of new followers.

Streamers Auronplay and Rubius are hot on the trials of Ninja too, as they strive to overtake the prolific content creator. The Spanish streamers have shown unprecedented growth on their channels, with Auronplay on track to gain 20 million followers in under 2 years (beating Ninja’s 3-year accolade).

While Twitch rids the platform of bot accounts, it’ll certainly be interesting to see if Ninja’s reign can be beaten.