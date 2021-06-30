Nikita Dragun sends scathing response to Taylor Caniff over resurfaced transphobic comments

YouTuber and beauty guru Nikita Dragun has once again spoken out against influencer Taylor Caniff after his previous transphobic comments were brought to light.

On June 16, a few video clips of Taylor Caniff went viral on Twitter, which showed the influencer making transphobic remarks against transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun and even claiming he’d outed her to several security guards at a venue they had both attended.

Dragun shared the videos in an emotional Instagram post, where she reminded viewers that both her life and livelihood are “constantly threatened” as a transgender person and admitted she is “terrified” of “things like this” happening to her.

She and Caniff hashed it out on Twitter, with Caniff initially claiming it was all a joke that had been leaked by some friends of his, but later threatened to “leak some real info” in a now-deleted tweet.

Two weeks later, Dragun has spoken out on the situation once again after being approached by paparazzi from The Hollywood Fix — and she minced no words with her response to the matter.

In the interview, Dragun confirmed that Caniff had reached out to speak to her, but did not elaborate on the conversation they’d shared.

“All I’ll say is, trans women are women, trans men are men, and I feel like if anyone else has a problem with it, they can suck my d**k,” Dragun said.

“I’ve moved past it,” she continued. “I feel like it’s just so hard because it can turn so dangerous so fast. A little heckler, one person having a problem, can turn into a trans person losing their life.”

Nikita’s statement comes at the tail end of Pride Month, providing a poignant look at the work still yet to be done with regards to LGBTQIA+ discrimination and acceptance in wake of Caniff’s transphobic vitriol.

Caniff has not spoken out about the situation since his response video a week ago, where he re-iterated he’d only meant to share the clip with friends and called the internet “softer than a Tempur-Pedic mattress.”